Over 22 lakh get cataract surgery under Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: Over 22 lakh Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries used the flagship family insurance scheme for cataract surgeries, which remain the most popular treatment option that people availed in the last six years, according to the Union Health Ministry data released here on Monday.

Cataract surgery is followed by breast cancer surgery (5.61 lakh), coronary angioplasty (4.71 lakh), urinary tract stone removal (3.77 lakh) and deliveries for high risk pregnancy (1.69 lakh).

These are the top five medical procedures that people from poor socio-economic backgrounds opted for under the government-funded insurance scheme, which would now be extended to people above 70 years from October.