Over 3,200 Christians endorse statement dissociating from recent lunch hosted by PM Modi

New Delhi: Over 3,200 eminent citizens from the Christian community, including TMC MP Derek O'Brien, have endorsed a statement dissociating from a lunch hosted for the community representatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 while flagging growing attacks and vilification from "members of the ruling regime" and the situation in Manipur.

The Christian community has contributed significantly to the country's freedom struggle as well as in every sphere of life since independence, particularly in the educational, medical, social, cultural and political sectors, according to the statement.

"However, in the recent past, particularly since 2014, the Christians in India have been victims of continued attacks and vilification from members of the ruling regime all over the country," the statement said.

"The Christians and Christian schools and institutions have been hounded and harassed, their places of worship destroyed, they have been denied their ordinary rights as citizens and been subject to denigration and demonization," it added.

The statement said the "anti-conversion laws which have been put into place in BJP-ruled states are used as weapons against the fundamental right to preach, practise and propagate one’s religion".

"Celebrations in schools have been stopped and Christians have been arrested without any warrant and put behind bars for no offence of theirs," it added.