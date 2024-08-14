Home
P Harish to be India's next envoy to UN in New York

PTI
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 14:07 IST

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was on Wednesday appointed as India's next ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Harish, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as India's ambassador to Germany.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

The position of India's ambassador or permanent representative to the UN has been lying vacant after Ruchira Kamboj retired in June.

Published 14 August 2024, 14:07 IST
India NewsUNambassador

