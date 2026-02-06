<p>The Delhi police on Friday warned of strict action against those using "paid promotion" to create "hype" over reports of missing girls, saying that attempts to create panic for monetary gains will not be tolerated.</p><p>A total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 people going missing every day, according to a <em>PTI</em> report based on official Delhi police data.</p><p>Of these, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/509-women-191-minors-go-missing-in-delhi-in-two-weeks-police-data-3880415">509 were women and girls, and 298 were men</a>. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors and 616 were adults.</p><p>The Delhi police said in a post on X, "After following a few leads, they discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi was pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Delhi police <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/no-cause-for-panic-or-fear-as-figures-actually-reflect-a-decline-delhi-police-on-missing-cases-3887703">sought to allay public concern</a>, stating there is "no cause for panic or fear" as the figures actually reflect a decline compared with the same period in previous years.</p><p>In an official statement, the police said that while the data was recorded, January 2026 saw a "decline in the number of missing persons reports when compared with the corresponding period of previous years." </p><p>The Delhi police, however, did not share the specific total for the month in its statement.<br><br>The police maintained that they follow a transparent and impartial crime reporting policy. All complaints related to missing persons are promptly registered and investigated. A missing person report can be lodged not only at a local police station but also through online platforms and the Emergency Response Support System (112).</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>