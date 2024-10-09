Pakistani intruder arrested along Indian border in Jammu

<p>Jammu: A 31-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the International Border here, security officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s Punjab, was taken into custody from Makwal after he sneaked into this side from across the border Tuesday evening, the officials said.</p>.<p>They said two knives, one each smart watch, cigarette packet, an empty SIM card holder and a Rs 5 coin in Pakistani currency were recovered from Imran's possession, they said.</p>.Pakistan national, wife among four caught with fake passports in Bengaluru.<p>During questioning, the intruder claimed that he had inadvertently crossed the border.</p>.<p>After initial questioning, he was handed over to police for further necessary action, the officials said. </p>