Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pakistani intruder arrested along Indian border in Jammu

Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab, was taken into custody from Makwal after he sneaked into this side from across the border
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 05:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 05:49 IST
Jammu and KashmirIndia-PakistanIndia-Pakistan warcross-border terrorismPakistani National

Follow us on :

Follow Us