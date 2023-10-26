JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pakistani troops open fire at Indian posts in Jammu, BSF retaliating 'befittingly'

Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia sector in Jammu Thursday night, a senior BSF official said, adding that its troops were retaliating 'befittingly' to it.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 16:53 IST

Follow Us

Jammu/New Delhi: Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia sector in Jammu Thursday night, a senior BSF official said, adding that its troops were retaliating 'befittingly' to it.

The exchange of gunfire was underway till last reports came in, the official said.

According to reports, some BSF jawans were injured in the firing, but there was no official confirmation.

The firing by Pakistani troops started around 8 pm, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. 'The firing is still on,' the BSF said.

The 'unprovoked firing' is befittingly retaliated by BSF troops, it stated.

Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 October 2023, 16:53 IST)
PakistanJammu and KashmirLine of ControlBSFLoC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT