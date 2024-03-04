Pakistan's embassy to observe National Day in Delhi: A brief history

Islamabad's embassy in New Delhi is likely to celebrate the Pakistan National Day, observed on March 23, on March 28 this year, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

Pakistan National Day commemorates the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940 by the All-India Muslim League, which laid the groundwork for the creation of Pakistan as an independent state for Muslims in the Indian subcontinent.

The Lahore Resolution:

During the All-India Muslim League's general session in Lahore from March 22 to March 24, 1940, the Lahore Resolution was formally adopted. While the resolution did not explicitly mention the word 'Pakistan,' it called for an independent state for India's Muslims. The resolution emphasised the principle of creating geographically contiguous units where Muslims were in a majority to form autonomous and sovereign states.

Significance and Interpretations:

Despite some ambiguity in its text regarding the number of states it envisioned, the Lahore Resolution is celebrated in Pakistan as a seminal moment in its history. In 1956, on the same day, Pakistan adopted its first Constitution, further solidifying the significance of March 23. The Minar-e-Pakistan, erected between 1960 and 1968 at the site of the resolution's adoption, stands as a symbol of the event, with the resolution's text inscribed at its base.

The Lahore Resolution was the culmination of growing demands among Muslims for greater representation and safeguarding of their rightsin British-ruled India. Muhammad Ali Jinnah's address during the session solidified his role as the leader of the movement for a separate Muslim state.

Observance in New Delhi:

According to The Indian Express, Pakistan's embassy has decided to observe its National Day in New Delhi this year, marking a resumption of engagements with India after a hiatus. The event, usually held at the embassy complex, is attended by foreign diplomats and Indians. National anthems of both countries are played, followed by speeches by the Pakistan High Commissioner and the chief guest, often a Minister or a Minister of State (MoS). According to the publication, plans are underway to celebrate the occasion on March 28 this year.