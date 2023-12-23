Pannun plot: India probes US allegation to keep ties on track

“Welcome to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s Washington home,” President Joe Biden said, as he and his wife Jill Biden hosted a state dinner in honour of the leader of India on June 22. “I’ve been doing this a long time, but I don’t ever remember anybody getting a warmer welcome than this guy right here,” he went on to say, amid laughter and applause from the glitterati assembled in the White House.

An equally grand and warm welcome was waiting for Biden, whom Modi had invited to be the chief guest at the next Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi. But the US president is going to give it a miss. With the bilateral relations again under stress over the US allegation about the involvement of an official of the Government of India in a plot to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in New York, the White House has turned down the invitation for the US president to witness the military parade in New Delhi on January 26.