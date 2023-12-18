Parliament Live: At least 20 I.N.D.I.A MPs submit notices to suspend business in RS to discuss security breach
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am. Track latest updates from the Parliament, only with DH!
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 03:39 IST
Highlights
02:5918 Dec 2023
Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss "efforts to restore normalcy and safeguard the life of all citizens of Manipur"
02:5918 Dec 2023
Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss Parliament security breach incident
02:1818 Dec 2023
Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha today
At least 20 I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs submit notices to suspend business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Parliament security breach
Parliament security breach: A special team of Delhi Police reached one of the suspects Neelam's residence in Haryana's Jind last night.
DMK MP T Siva gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Dec 13 Parliament security breach incident
The bill had also proposed to curb the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), on which industry players had raised concern.
Modi should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir
Five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reacting to the Parliament security breach issue four days after the incident.
Chowdhury claimed that Modi broke his silence on the issue because of pressure by the opposition parties and the country's people.
(Published 18 December 2023, 02:59 IST)