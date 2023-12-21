JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Bills to replace criminal laws to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

The Lok Sabha yesterday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country, with some MPs saying these will provide justice rather than punishment, and others pointing to "loopholes" in the proposed legislations that they claimed would give discretionary powers to enforcement agencies. Today, Amit Shah is set to move the three bills namely, Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. Track live proceedings of the Parliament with DH here!
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 03:12 IST

Highlights
02:4221 Dec 2023

02:1221 Dec 2023

02:1121 Dec 2023

03:1221 Dec 2023

03:0921 Dec 2023

Suspended MPs to march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament to protest the murder of Parliamentary Democracy in the country

02:4221 Dec 2023

Bills to replace criminal laws taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Tuesday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country, with some MPs saying these will provide justice rather than punishment, and others pointing to "loopholes" in the proposed legislations that they claimed would give discretionary powers to enforcement agencies.

02:4221 Dec 2023

GST Act amendments to strengthen tribunals passed by Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to increase the upper age limit of president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunal and allows advocates with 10 years of experience to be eligible to become a member of the tribunal. The bill had already been cleared by Lok Sabha.

02:1221 Dec 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha

02:1121 Dec 2023

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today

(Published 21 December 2023, 02:42 IST)
