Parliament Live: Bills to replace criminal laws to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

The Lok Sabha yesterday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country, with some MPs saying these will provide justice rather than punishment, and others pointing to "loopholes" in the proposed legislations that they claimed would give discretionary powers to enforcement agencies. Today, Amit Shah is set to move the three bills namely, Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. Track live proceedings of the Parliament with DH here!