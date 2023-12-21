Parliament Live: Bills to replace criminal laws to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today
The Lok Sabha yesterday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country, with some MPs saying these will provide justice rather than punishment, and others pointing to "loopholes" in the proposed legislations that they claimed would give discretionary powers to enforcement agencies. Today, Amit Shah is set to move the three bills namely, Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. Track live proceedings of the Parliament with DH here!
GST Act amendments to strengthen tribunals passed by Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today
The opportunity to replace and redraft the laws has been wasted: P Chidambaram on new criminal bills
Suspended MPs to march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament to protest the murder of Parliamentary Democracy in the country
Bills to replace criminal laws taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha Tuesday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country, with some MPs saying these will provide justice rather than punishment, and others pointing to "loopholes" in the proposed legislations that they claimed would give discretionary powers to enforcement agencies.
GST Act amendments to strengthen tribunals passed by Parliament
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to increase the upper age limit of president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunal and allows advocates with 10 years of experience to be eligible to become a member of the tribunal. The bill had already been cleared by Lok Sabha.
