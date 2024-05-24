Copper barons are blocking clean energy’s switch

By David Fickling

The road to net zero has never been smooth. Especially not when a vital element for decarbonizing the global economy is being hoarded by a group of little-known mining barons.

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rose to $11,104.50 a metric ton, their highest level on record, on Monday. Traders are betting the world isn’t producing enough of the conductive metal, which will be vital to link all the wind turbines, motors, cables, and electronic devices needed as the world switches to clean energy. Smelters and refiners produced about 27 million tons last year. An additional 12.8 million tons will need to be supplied in 2030 to keep us on a net-zero path, BloombergNEF wrote this week.

It’s not just futures markets that are moving. The two biggest attempted deals in the global mining sector over the past decade have both been driven by the biggest diggers’ hunger for copper, and the dearth of suitable resources out there. In each case, the suitors have struggled.