Parliament Live: Congress to field Kumari Selja, Shashi Tharoor, and Praniti Shinde as 1st three speakers for budget discussion

I.N.D.I.A. parties on Tuesday decided that they will protest in Parliament and outside over "discrimination" against the opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge this evening.

Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, JMM's Mahua Maji, AAP's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, attended the meeting.

-PTI