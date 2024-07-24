Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: Congress to field Kumari Selja, Shashi Tharoor, and Praniti Shinde as 1st three speakers for budget discussion

Hello readers! The Parliament and its premises today will be buzzing with activity as I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs are set to protest against what they perceive is a 'discriminatory' Budget. The Oppn bloc claims that huge chunks of money was granted to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in order to keep the BJP's allies—TDP and JD(U)—happy, since this time the Modi govt needs their support to stay in power. Follow DH for the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 03:53 IST

I.N.D.I.A. parties on Tuesday decided that they will protest in Parliament and outside over "discrimination" against the opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge this evening.

Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, JMM's Mahua Maji, AAP's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, attended the meeting.

-PTI

02:5324 Jul 2024

Inter-Parliamentary Union President Ackson meets Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

A delegation led by Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Tuesday.

The visiting delegation was also present in the special box in the Lok Sabha when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.

During the meeting with Ackson, Birla said that the session was one of the most critical sessions of India's Parliament, where the government's financial proposals are meticulously reviewed, debated, and approved by the House.

Birla also apprised the visiting dignitaries that the new Parliament building presented a microcosm of India, encapsulating the arts, crafts, culture, music and history of the country.

He also proposed establishment of Zonal Training Centres for Parliamentary Studies, Training, and Capacity Building to support democratic institutions globally on the lines of Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha.

Later, Ackson also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

- PTI

Published 24 July 2024, 02:54 IST
