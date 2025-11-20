<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-government">Karnataka government</a> along with venture capitalists on Thursday disbursed Rs 400 crore funding to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> and deep tech startups at the Future Makers Conclave, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. Some of the venture capitalist firms include Rainmatter by Zerodha, Speciale Invest, Accel, Avaana Capital and Ideaspring Capital, among others.</p><p>IT-BT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> said the conclave was a simple step taken by the government to bring start-ups and VCs together to create the future makers of tomorrow. </p><p>“These are the disruptors, innovators and future makers to inspire the rest of the country to solve real world problems. We will ensure that the progress is accelerated. Together we will build an ecosystem that is unmatched in the world," he said at the conclave.</p>.DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | 'Devolve more funds so we can serve the country better,' says Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge.<p>About 11,000 attendees including founders, entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and ecosystem leaders were at the conclave. A total of 143 startups-Winners of the ELEVATE-were also announced. </p><p>So far, ELEVATE has funded 1084 companies with 390 Beyond Bengaluru. The three-day BTS event concluded on Thursday with participation from more than 90,000 attendees from 57 countries.</p><p>The Summit witnessed more than 630 speakers from the industry, about 1015 exhibitors displayed their products and solutions during the summit.</p>