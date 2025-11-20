Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt and VCs distribute Rs 400 crore to deep tech startups

The three-day BTS event concluded on Thursday with participation from more than 90,000 attendees from 57 countries.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 16:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 16:01 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligencePriyank Khargestart upBengaluru Tech Summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us