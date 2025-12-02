<p>New Delhi: Proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following protests by Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls across the country.</p><p>In Rajya Sabha, as soon as the laying of papers concluded, Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a discussion on the electoral rolls revision exercise.</p><p>The protests escalated after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan rejected 20 notices under Rule 267 on five different subjects, stating they did not meet the procedural requirements.</p><p>Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Chair to permit a discussion on the SIR issue.</p>.BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly.<p>Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the House that the government would consult with Opposition members to decide on a suitable time for the discussion.</p><p>As the Zero Hour proceeded amid the commotion, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.</p><p>During the Zero Hour, which went on for around 10 minutes, various papers and standing committees' reports were laid on the table of the House.</p><p>Members of Congress and some other Opposition parties protested and shouted slogans against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an issue on which they have been demanding an immediate discussion.</p><p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and there are many members from different parties who should also be heard.</p><p>Disrupting the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House, the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also lost elections.</p><p>While taking a jibe at the Congress on recent electoral losses, Rijiju said they are losing the confidence of the people.</p><p>The government is ready to discuss issues, he asserted.</p><p>As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned within 10 minutes till 2 pm.</p><p>Earlier, the proceedings of the second day of the Winter Session were adjourned till 12 noon due to the protests.</p><p>Proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday had also been disrupted due to the opposition protests, leading to repeated adjournments.</p>