Parliament Winter Session 2025: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests over SIR

In Rajya Sabha, as soon as the laying of papers concluded, Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a discussion on the electoral rolls revision exercise.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 07:42 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 07:42 IST
