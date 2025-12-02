Menu
Hello readers! The first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament saw the Opposition raising slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla asking the Opposition to let discussions take place. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks, said that the Opposition should focus on “delivery” and not “drama”. He said that the Opposition should come out of "failure" and "reject negativity". Follow this space for latest updates on the Parliament Winter Session.
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Winter Session of Parliament: Three bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Be just to both sides, Kharge tells Chairman CP Radhakrishnan

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Focus on 'delivery', not 'drama': PM Modi to Opposition in Parliament

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice, seeks discussion on SIR

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Oppn to stage protest demanding discussion on electoral reforms

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Sitharaman to table bill to amend Excise Act 

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Winter Session of Parliament: Three bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brings dog to Parliament premises, says 'real ones who bite are inside' after row

