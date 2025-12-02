LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Oppn to stage protest demanding discussion on electoral reforms

Hello readers! The first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament saw the Opposition raising slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla asking the Opposition to let discussions take place. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks, said that the Opposition should focus on “delivery” and not “drama”. He said that the Opposition should come out of "failure" and "reject negativity". Follow this space for latest updates on the Parliament Winter Session.