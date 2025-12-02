Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Oppn to stage protest demanding discussion on electoral reforms
Hello readers! The first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament saw the Opposition raising slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla asking the Opposition to let discussions take place. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks, said that the Opposition should focus on “delivery” and not “drama”. He said that the Opposition should come out of "failure" and "reject negativity". Follow this space for latest updates on the Parliament Winter Session.
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Winter Session of Parliament: Three bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest
08:2302 Dec 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Be just to both sides, Kharge tells Chairman CP Radhakrishnan
08:2302 Dec 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Focus on 'delivery', not 'drama': PM Modi to Opposition in Parliament
09:2302 Dec 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice, seeks discussion on SIR
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives notice seeking adjournment of the business of the house, demanding discussion on 'vulnerabilities in our electoral rolls, which now threaten the very foundation of free and fair elections. At a time when faith in institutions is already strained,…
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Oppn to stage protest demanding discussion on electoral reforms
08:3102 Dec 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Sitharaman to table bill to amend Excise Act
Parliament Winter Session | Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 further to amend the Central Excise Act, 1944, be taken into consideration. And, also to move that the Bill be passed. pic.twitter.com/PmZqbYHCzw