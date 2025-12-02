<p>New Delhi: The government is likely to announce its intention to hold a debate on electoral reforms in Winter Session of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a>, ending the stalemate, sources told <em>DH</em> on Tuesday.</p><p>However, a section in the Opposition were of the view that the stalemate continues claiming that there is no affirmative stand from he government side on an announcement.</p><p>Meanwhile, a meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha is scheduled for 3.30 pm to decide on the time and schedule for the debate. </p>.Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Govt ready to take up SIR debate, but can't give timeline: Rijiju.<p>Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protest by Opposition demanding a debate on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">SIR</a>.</p><p>Kiren Rijiju earlier in the day in Lok Sabha said that the government has not rejected the demand for a debate on electoral reforms but it cannot ignore the demand of parties for taking up other issues. </p><p>The government conveyed its readiness for the debate at a meeting called by Speaker Om Birla.</p>