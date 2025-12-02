Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament Winter Session: Government likely to hold SIR debate as stalemate continues

A meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha is scheduled for 3.30 pm to decide on the time and schedule for the debate.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 08:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 07:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us