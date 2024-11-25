Home
LIVE
Parliament Session Updates | Cong submits notice in LS to discuss Adani issue; Speaker urges to maintain integrity

Hello readers, the Winter Session of the Parliament is set to begin today. Floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties will meet today to deliberate on floor strategy for the session and all eyes will be on attendance. The Waqf Amendment Bill, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Railway Act Amendment Bill are among the bills which will be tabled for discussion today. Track all the latest updates on Parliament Winter Session here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 04:24 IST

Highlights
09:2525 Nov 2024

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of Business Notice in RS under rule 267, demands discussion on Adani issue

09:1125 Nov 2024

Congress MP K C Venugopal gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss issue of alleged misconduct of Adani Group and formation of JPC on the issue

09:0625 Nov 2024

Higher the standards of conduct and thinking, the better we will be able to enhance the dignity of institutions: LS Speaker Om Birla

09:5425 Nov 2024

We have requested to discuss the issue: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Delhi air pollution

09:5225 Nov 2024

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss issue of 'killing of three youths in police firing in Sambal, UP yesterday'

09:3925 Nov 2024

Our priority today will be nation's security, harmony, and bribery allegations against Adani Group of giving Rs 2,300 crore: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

09:3525 Nov 2024

We should take inspiration from our traditions and customs so that we can have good discussions in our respective Houses: LS Speaker Om Birla

09:2525 Nov 2024

Congress MP Hibi Eden, gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss Adani issue

Published 25 November 2024, 03:02 IST
