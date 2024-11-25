Parliament Session Updates | Cong submits notice in LS to discuss Adani issue; Speaker urges to maintain integrity
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of Business Notice in RS under rule 267, demands discussion on Adani issue
09:1125 Nov 2024
Congress MP K C Venugopal gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss issue of alleged misconduct of Adani Group and formation of JPC on the issue
09:0625 Nov 2024
Higher the standards of conduct and thinking, the better we will be able to enhance the dignity of institutions: LS Speaker Om Birla
09:5425 Nov 2024
We have requested to discuss the issue: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Delhi air pollution
#WATCH | On letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha for short-duration discussion on Delhi air pollution, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "We have requested to discuss the pollution issue...We blame stable burning for the pollution but the Delhi thermal power is spreading… pic.twitter.com/NEOFJX9wjg
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss issue of 'killing of three youths in police firing in Sambal, UP yesterday'
09:3925 Nov 2024
Our priority today will be nation's security, harmony, and bribery allegations against Adani Group of giving Rs 2,300 crore: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
VIDEO | "There are many issues, such as Delhi's pollution, inflation, unemployment, concerns of labourers and farmers. However, our priority today will be the nation's security, harmony, and the allegations against the Adani group of giving Rs 2300 crore in bribes to leaders and… pic.twitter.com/pXDFKTykFV
We should take inspiration from our traditions and customs so that we can have good discussions in our respective Houses: LS Speaker Om Birla
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "... We have always been loyal to the Constitution, have worked under the guidance of the Constitution. Be it Parliament or Assembly, all democratic institutions have been working according to the Constitution and will continue to… pic.twitter.com/DJmD8oVozv