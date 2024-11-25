Parliament Session Updates | Cong submits notice in LS to discuss Adani issue; Speaker urges to maintain integrity

Hello readers, the Winter Session of the Parliament is set to begin today. Floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties will meet today to deliberate on floor strategy for the session and all eyes will be on attendance. The Waqf Amendment Bill, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Railway Act Amendment Bill are among the bills which will be tabled for discussion today. Track all the latest updates on Parliament Winter Session here, only with DH.