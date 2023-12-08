JOIN US
india

LIVE
Parliament Live: Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS today

A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on today. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. Track the latest news developments from the Winter Session of Parliament, only with DH!
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 03:16 IST

Highlights
02:2508 Dec 2023

Fifth day of Winter Session | MP Ram Chander Jangra and Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisam to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the twentieth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the seventeenth report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (2022-23) on ‘Evaluation of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’.

02:1208 Dec 2023

02:1208 Dec 2023

03:1608 Dec 2023

Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS today

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Credit: PTI

03:1308 Dec 2023

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the air quality crisis in Delhi.

02:2508 Dec 2023

02:2508 Dec 2023

Fifth day of Winter Session | BJP MP Zara Keshri Devi Singh and Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil are to present three hundred sixtieth, three hundred sixty-first, three hundred sixty-second and three hundred sixty-third reports (English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Rajya Sabha today.

02:1208 Dec 2023

02:1208 Dec 2023

(Published 08 December 2023, 02:25 IST)
