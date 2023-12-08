Parliament Live: Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS today
A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on today. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. Track the latest news developments from the Winter Session of Parliament, only with DH!
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 03:16 IST
Highlights
02:2508 Dec 2023
Fifth day of Winter Session | MP Ram Chander Jangra and Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisam to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the twentieth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the seventeenth report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (2022-23) on ‘Evaluation of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’.
02:1208 Dec 2023
Parliamentary Standing Committee reports on Transport, Tourism and Culture to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today
02:1208 Dec 2023
Report on 'Evaluation of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’ to be tabled today
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the air quality crisis in Delhi.
Fifth day of Winter Session | BJP MP Zara Keshri Devi Singh and Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil are to present three hundred sixtieth, three hundred sixty-first, three hundred sixty-second and three hundred sixty-third reports (English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Rajya Sabha today.
(Published 08 December 2023, 02:25 IST)