After Parliament nod on August 21, Online Gaming Act to be notified soon: IT secretary

The act has received the President's assent. The act will come into effect after it is notified by the government.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 09:33 IST
