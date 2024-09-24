Pawan Kalyan raps actor Karthi for remarks on Tirupati laddu row

As the nation buzzes with the Tirupati laddu controversy, Kollywood actor Karthi has found himself at the center of a new controversy that has everyone in South Cinema talking. The star was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Sathyam Sundaram.

During a lighthearted segment, the anchor engaged in playful banter with Karthi, inquiring about the memes inspired by his films. In response to one particular meme, Karthi jokingly remarked, “ippudu laddu gurinchi maatladakodadu (we shouldn't talk about laddu right now), sensitive topic…manakoddadi (we don't want),” prompting laughter throughout the audience.