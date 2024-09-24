Home
Pawan Kalyan raps actor Karthi for remarks on Tirupati laddu row

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 08:40 IST

As the nation buzzes with the Tirupati laddu controversy, Kollywood actor Karthi has found himself at the center of a new controversy that has everyone in South Cinema talking. The star was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Sathyam Sundaram.

During a lighthearted segment, the anchor engaged in playful banter with Karthi, inquiring about the memes inspired by his films. In response to one particular meme, Karthi jokingly remarked, “ippudu laddu gurinchi maatladakodadu (we shouldn't talk about laddu right now), sensitive topic…manakoddadi (we don't want),” prompting laughter throughout the audience.

His statements were not well received with Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan and other notable figures. Expressing his discontent with the remarks, Pawan Kalyan expressed his anguish over Karthi’s comments on laddu while addressing the media at Vijayawada.

He said, “People are joking on laddu; yesterday I saw at a movie function, someone said, Laddu is a sensitive issue. Don’t you ever dare to say that. I respect you as actor but when it comes to Sanathana Dharma, please, you have to think 100 times before you say a word.” (sic)

Deputy Cheif Minister Pawan Kalayn was in Vijayawada where he visited the Kanaka Durga temple as part of his ‘Prayaschitha Deeksha’ on September 24. Visuals of Pawan cleaning the steps of the temple is going viral on social media.

Earlier, Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu engaged in war of words on social media.

Meanwhile, many netizens have come forward and took Karthi's side saying his remarks were not inappropriate and that he sensibly avoided engaging in the topic of ‘Laddu.’

Directed by C. Prem Kumar, Mei Azhagan features Karthi, Arvind Sawmy, Swathi Konde, and V Jayaprakash in key roles. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the 2 D Entertainment banner and is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 27, 2024.

Published 24 September 2024, 08:40 IST
