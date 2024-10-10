People gather outside Ratan Tata's house to pay respects; Sachin Tendulkar among early visitors

<p>Mumbai: People from different walks of life gathered outside the residence of Ratan Tata in south Mumbai on Thursday morning to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist, who died in a hospital here.</p>.<p>Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home in Colaba area to pay homage to the industrialist.</p>.<p>Members of the Mumbai Police band were also present outside the house, besides a number of security personnel and mediapersons.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-ratan-tata-passes-away-latest-updates-tributes-pour-in-tata-group-chairman-mumbai-maharashtra-funeral-last-rights-reaction-age-relationships-3226844">RIP Ratan Tata: As tributes pour in, track all updates in our blog.</a></strong></em></p>.<p>Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.</p>.<p>The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.</p>.<p>A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.</p>.<p>Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.</p>.<p>His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.</p>