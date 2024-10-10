Home
People gather outside Ratan Tata's house to pay respects; Sachin Tendulkar among early visitors

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 04:09 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 04:09 IST
India NewsMumbaiSachin TendulkarMaharashtraRatan Tata

