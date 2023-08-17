Person can be kept in preventive detention beyond 3 months if advisory board confirms it: SC

Article 22(4) of the Constitution deals with protection against arrest and detention in certain cases and says “No law providing for preventive detention shall authorise the detention of a person for a longer period than three months unless— (a) an Advisory Board consisting of persons who are, or have been, or are qualified to be appointed as, Judges of a High Court has reported before the expiration of the said period of three months that there is in its opinion sufficient cause for such detention.” “The period of three months stipulated in Article 22(4)(a) of the Constitution is relatable to the initial period of detention up to the stage of receipt of report of the Advisory Board and does not have any bearing on the period of detention, which is continued subsequent to the confirmatory order being passed by the State Government on receipt of the report of the Advisory Board,” a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said in its 75-page judgement.