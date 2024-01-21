Plane that crashed in Afghanistan is not Indian, confirms DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that a plane that crashed in the Topkhana mountains of Afghanistan is not Indian.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," the DGCA has said, as per news agency ANI.

The aircraft was an air ambulance that refuelled at Gaya airport while flying from Thailand to Russia.

Earlier, Afghan media outlets had reported that the plane in question was Indian.

However, the DGCA has now confirmed that the plane was a Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft.