Pleas filed in Delhi HC against Sonam Wangchuk's detention; hearing likely on Oct 3

A habeas corpus petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela for listing on October 3 by a lawyer for Wangchuk's 'next friend'.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:03 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:03 IST
