PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on next-gen reforms

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included top union ministers, secretaries and economists, to deliberate on the roadmap for the next-generation reforms.</p>.<p>“Chaired a meeting to discuss the roadmap for next-generation reforms. We are committed to speedy reforms across all sectors, which will boost Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business and prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Top ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the meeting.</p>.<p>The meeting comes days after the prime minister announced plans to reform the goods and services tax (GST) system and lower taxes on the common man. </p>.<p>In his Independence Day speech, the PM also announced the formation of a task force for next-generation economic reforms.</p>.<p>“For the next generation reforms, we have decided to constitute a task force. This task force will complete its work within a set timeframe. Current rules, laws, policies, and procedures must be re-drafted to suit the 21st century, to fit the global environment, and to align with the vision of making Bharat a developed nation by 2047,” Modi said, speaking from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.</p>.<p>The government’s push to economic reforms comes amid heightened trade tensions with the United States.</p>