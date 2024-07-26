PM doing petty politics even while paying tribute to Kargil martyrs, trying to evade responsibility: Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the controversial 'Agnipath' scheme, saying he is indulging in 'petty politics' even on the occasion of paying tributes to Kargil martyrs.

Referring to Modi's claim that the Agnipath scheme was the military's project, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is a 'blatant lie and an unpardonable insult' to the forces, as he is clearly spreading lies and confusion.

"No Prime Minister has done this before," he said, adding that former Army Chief General MM Naravane had on record said that the Army had recommended retention of 75 per cent of 'Agniveers' after four years of service and 25 per cent were to be retired. "But the Modi government did the opposite and forcibly implemented it," he said.