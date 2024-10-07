PM Modi accepts President Muizzu's invitation to visit Maldives next year

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation of Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu to visit the country next year, external affairs ministry said on Monday. </p><p>The statement comes a day after Maldives President landed in Delhi for his first bilateral visit to India.</p><p>Following the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said he was delighted to host Muizzu.</p><p>“I am delighted to welcome President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to India. During our talks today, we discussed ways to improve economic linkages, connectivity, cultural connect and also cooperation in sectors like climate change, water resources, agriculture, fisheries and more,” PM Modi said in a social media post.</p>