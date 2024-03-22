PM Modi becomes first foreign head of govt to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian award

The announcement for the honour was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi received it during his two-day State visit, his third since he took over as the prime minister in 2014.

A statement from the Indian Embassy in 2021, when the announcement was made, said, “As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.”

In 2020, Modi received the ‘Legion of Merit by the US Government’ award of the US Armed Forces and in 2019, Russia conferred its highest civilian honour ‘The order of St. Andrew’ award on Modi.

Earlier in the day, hours after he arrived in the Himalayan nation, Modi said he was grateful to the Bhutanese people for according to him a “memorable welcome” to their beautiful country and hoped that India-Bhutan friendship “keeps scaling new heights.”

Modi’s visit seeks to further cement India's unique and enduring relations with Bhutan as part of the country's ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.