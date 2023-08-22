Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi kicks off BRICS summit

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in Johannesburg, Modi also said India soon will become a $5 trillion economy.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 17:01 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will become the growth engine for the world in the coming years, and the ease of doing business has improved with 'mission-mode' reforms being undertaken by his government.

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue here, Modi also said India soon will become a $5 trillion economy.

He told the gathering that India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and there are over 100 unicorns in the country.

Modi is on a visit to South Africa, which is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 August 2023, 17:01 IST)
India NewsChinaRussiaBrazilNarendra ModiSouth AfricaBRICS

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT