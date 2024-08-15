PM Modi calls for bringing 1 lakh youth with no political lineage into politics to end casteism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for bringing one lakh youth without any political lineage into politics as public representatives at various levels, saying it will help end casteism and dynasty politics.
He said these youth whose families are not connected to politics could join any party of their choice and the induction of fresh blood would mean "new thinking" and "new capabilities".
Modi's remarks during the Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort came at a time political parties, including the ruling BJP, are facing criticism over choosing leaders from dynasties and not giving opportunities for the younger generation. In his third term, Modi also chose to continue with most of his old ministers.
It also comes at a time when the average age of MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha is 56 years, the highest in India's Parliamentary history. While the first Lok Sabha (1952-57) had MPs with an average age of 46 years, it rose to 54 years in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-24).
“One of the missions is that we want to bring forward one lakh youth as people's representatives in the political life of the country at the earliest. In the beginning, we want to bring forward one lakh such youth whose family members have no political background, whose parents, siblings, uncles, maternal uncles and maternal aunts have never been in politics,” he said.
Such talented youths, fresh blood should come so that there is freedom from casteism, freedom from nepotism and democracy prospers, he said.
“It is not necessary that they go to one party, they should go to the party they like…The country should decide that in the coming days, one lakh such youngsters, such fresh blood, whose families are not connected with politics become public representatives so that there will be new thinking and new capabilities,” he said.
Modi’s 98 minute speech was peppered with a number of references to the youth. He referred to the opportunities for the youth in various sectors while emphasising on their skill training.
Modi referred to the gaming industry and said he sees that a huge market has emerged in the world of gaming which is now dominated by foreigners.
"India has a rich heritage, and we can bring talent into the gaming world. We should attract everyone to our gaming sector, and I want Indian children and youth to lead the gaming industry," Modi said.
"I want the country's youth to lead the gaming industry, not just in playing but also in producing games. Indian games must reach the world," he added.
He also advocated the need for employment opportunities for the youth in villages and said youth in farmers' families should be provided with skill training, as it is becoming difficult to sustain on small land holdings.
"Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries. I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years," he said.
He also said it is a matter of pride that we have also set aside Rs 1 lakh crore for research and innovation so that the ideas of the youth are turned to reality.