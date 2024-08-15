PM Modi calls for bringing 1 lakh youth with no political lineage into politics to end casteism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for bringing one lakh youth without any political lineage into politics as public representatives at various levels, saying it will help end casteism and dynasty politics.

He said these youth whose families are not connected to politics could join any party of their choice and the induction of fresh blood would mean "new thinking" and "new capabilities".

Modi's remarks during the Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort came at a time political parties, including the ruling BJP, are facing criticism over choosing leaders from dynasties and not giving opportunities for the younger generation. In his third term, Modi also chose to continue with most of his old ministers.