PM Modi congratulates Amul, IFFCO for top positions in global ranking of cooperatives
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), the owner of Amul, secured the top position in a global ranking of cooperatives, followed by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) in the second place.
Congratulations to Amul and IFFCO. India’s cooperative sector is vibrant and is also transforming several lives. Our Government is taking numerous steps to further encourage this sector in the times to come. https://t.co/pocw6n1Q11