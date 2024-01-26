PM Modi congratulates Padma Awards recipients, says India cherishes their contribution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among 132 eminent persons awarded Padma awards on Thursday.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu from Taiwan, BJP veteran Ram Naik, actor late Vijaykanth, singer Usha Uthup and philanthropist Kiran Nadar were also awarded the coveted civilian awards on the eve of 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors."