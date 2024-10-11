PM Modi gifts Indian handicrafts to leaders from Laos, Thailand, New Zealand and Japan

<p>Vientiane: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> presented an array of intricately crafted gifts, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, to the leaders of Laos, Thailand, New Zealand, and Japan at the 21st India-ASEAN Summit, officials said.</p>.<p>Among the notable gifts, Modi gave New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a pair of majestic silver lamps adorned with rubies from Maharashtra.</p>.<p>These gifts, which highlight India’s artistry and craftsmanship, also included a vintage brass Buddha statue with mina (enamel) work for Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, a Patan Patola scarf in a Sadeli box for Naly Sisoulith, the President's spouse, a Kadamwood embossed Buddha head for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and a malachite and camel bone box featuring a Radha-Krishna theme for his spouse.</p>.<p>Kadamwood is known for its durability and intricate embossing.</p>.PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions to problems cannot come from battlefield.<p>The vintage brass Buddha statue, gifted to President Sisoulith, is a masterpiece of South Indian craftsmanship, originating from Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Crafted by skilled artisans, it symbolises the deep-rooted influence of Buddhist philosophy across Asia.</p>.<p>Naly Sisoulith received a Patan Patola scarf, a fine double ikat textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan, Gujarat. Known for its vibrant colours and intricate design, the scarf is a timeless representation of India’s ancient silk traditions, officials said.</p>.<p>For Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi presented a low-height wooden table from Ladakh, a vibrant piece featuring intricate carvings that embody the cultural essence of the Himalayan region.</p>.PM Modi interacts with US secretary of State Blinken in Laos.<p>Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba received a silver peacock figurine, crafted with detailed nakkashi (carving) work from West Bengal.</p>.<p>Each gift, embodying Indian craftsmanship, highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and the ASEAN nations, celebrating centuries of artistic heritage, the officials said.</p>