<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday greeted Air Force personnel on the Air Force Day, and said they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations.</p>.Indian Air Force was 'on song' that night: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Op Sindoor.<p>Modi said, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a> epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations." </p><p>Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable, Modi said, asserting that their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit make every Indian proud.</p>