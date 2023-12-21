JOIN US
Home

PM Modi greets new Kuwait Amir, says confident Indian community will continue to flourish

Last Updated 20 December 2023, 18:40 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking over as the Amir of the State of Kuwait, days after his predecessor died.

In a post on X, Modi expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will further strengthen in the coming years and the Indian community in Kuwait will continue to flourish.

"Greetings and felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for taking over as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. Confident that our relations will further strengthen in the coming years and the Indian community in Kuwait will continue to flourish," the prime minister said on the microblogging platform.

(Published 20 December 2023, 18:40 IST)
