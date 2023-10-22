PM Modi lauds Amit Shah as outstanding administrator on his birthday

In a post on X, Modi said, "He (Shah) is passionate about India's progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector.' Shah's role in strengthening the BJP is laudatory, he said and wished, 'may he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health."

Other leading BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, also wished him on his birthday.