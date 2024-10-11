Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi leaves for home after 'productive' two-day visit to Laos

Prime Minister Modi called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia, noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 10:03 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLaos

Follow us on :

Follow Us