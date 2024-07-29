PM Modi meets CMs, Dy CMs of BJP-ruled states with focus on welfare schemes

New Delhi: Along with a host of senior party leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a second meeting with the chief ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states at the party’s headquarters on Sunday.

High on the agenda of the meetings was devising ways to push India to be a $5 trillion economy, according to those in attendance. “The prime minister was keen on increasing the coverage of the various welfare schemes of the BJP governments,” a Union minister said.

Several state governments made presentations to this end. A presentation by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was one of them, explaining how the Assam government launched a unique recruitment drive to fill the various vacancies in government jobs. Another presentation was on the Gujarat government scheme to boost solar energy production. A presentation was also made on UP’s rural secretariat scheme, said BJP sources.

In all, 13 CMs and 15 deputy CMs were present at the conclave. While the CMs’ meetings had been a regular fixture within the BJP, this was the first time that the CMs were meeting after the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is also timed keeping in mind the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand.