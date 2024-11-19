PM Modi meets Presidents of Brazil, Chile and Argentina; takes stock of full range of bilateral ties

Held talks with President Lula during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency. We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in… pic.twitter.com/PIdCJtKg1Z
Met the President of Chile, Mr. Gabriel Boric Font in Rio de Janeiro. India’s ties with Chile are getting stronger across various sectors. Our talks focused on how to deepen relations in pharmaceuticals, technology, space and more. It is gladdening to see Ayurveda gaining… pic.twitter.com/9TxtrbXnb1
Had an outstanding meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. India cherishes the close friendship with Argentina. Our Strategic Partnership marks 5 years, adding immense vibrancy to bilateral relations. We talked about enhancing ties in energy, defence production, trade… pic.twitter.com/xepTJgyiDQ