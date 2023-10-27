PM Modi offers prayers at temple in Chitrakoot in poll-bound MP

PM Modi will also visit Tulsi Peeth. He will perform pooja and take darshan at Kanch Mandir and seek blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. He will attend a public function where he will release three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela, it said.