PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, lauding him as an exemplary leader who rose from the grassroots and made rich contributions to national progress.

In a post on X, Modi said, "He is remembered for his emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. He was also at the forefront of resisting the Emergency and safeguarding our democratic ideals."