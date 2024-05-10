PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara

Modi said on X, "I pay homage to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the special occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His ideals illuminate millions of lives. We are working towards fulfilling his dreams of a just and prosperous society." Also known as Basava, he espoused equality among human beings and spoke against any form of discrimination. He is a revered figure, especially among Lingayats who are concentrated mostly in Karnataka.