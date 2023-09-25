Home
Home

PM Modi pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya

Modi said Upadhyaya was dedicated to serving the country for all his life, and his personality and work will always inspire people.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 07:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a principal ideological inspiration for the ruling BJP, on his birth anniversary.

Modi said Upadhyaya was dedicated to serving the country for all his life, and his personality and work will always inspire people.

Born in Mathura in 1916, Upadhyaya joined the RSS and was a co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's progenitor.

His philosophy of integral humanism and, especially, antyodaya (uplift of the most downtrodden) have often been cited by Modi as a major influence on his politics and policies. 

All key BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, paid tributes to him on X.

(Published 25 September 2023, 07:17 IST)
