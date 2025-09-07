PM Modi pays tributes to spiritual leader Narayana Guru on his birthday anniversary
Sree Narayana Guru, born in 1856, was a renowned spiritual leader and social reformer from Kerala who championed social equality, denounced caste discrimination, and advocated unity and spiritual enlightenment.
On the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, we recall his vision and impact on our social as well as spiritual landscape. His teachings of equality, compassion and universal brotherhood resonate widely. His call for social reform and furthering education continues to inspire…