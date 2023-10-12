PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary

Born in 1919, Scindia belonged to the erstwhile Gwalior royalty and was a vocal champion of the Hindutva agenda through most of her political career, which began with the Congress before she joined the Jana Sangh.

"Respectful tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her entire life to public welfare and national service," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Her efforts for the poor and the underprivileged inspire everyone in building a strong India," the prime minister said.