india

PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary

'Her efforts for the poor and the underprivileged inspire everyone in building a strong India,' the prime minister said.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 04:49 IST



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, a leading figure of the BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh, on her birth anniversary, saying she dedicated her entire life to public welfare and national service.

Born in 1919, Scindia belonged to the erstwhile Gwalior royalty and was a vocal champion of the Hindutva agenda through most of her political career, which began with the Congress before she joined the Jana Sangh.

"Respectful tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her entire life to public welfare and national service," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Her efforts for the poor and the underprivileged inspire everyone in building a strong India," the prime minister said.

Her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union minister in the Modi government, while two daughters -- former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje -- are also in the BJP.

(Published 12 October 2023, 04:49 IST)
