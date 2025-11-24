Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi returns from a 3-day visit to South Africa

At the G20 Leaders Summit, Modi called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 03:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 03:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us