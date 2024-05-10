PM Modi should break silence on socio-economic census: Jairam Ramesh

"The prime minister made many claims about himself at Nandurbar today. Many questions arise out of that, but I just want to ask three questions -- everyone knows the marginalised communities cannot get their rights without the real numbers being revealed."

"The first question is why the census was not done in 2021... Census is conducted after every 10 years. According to this, the census should have been conducted in 2021. Why did you delay the census for three years? Why did you stop Dalit and tribal communities from getting information about their population?" Ramesh asked.

He said, "The second question is does the prime minister want an up-to-date socio-economic census or not? Why have you not broken your silence on this topic yet?"

"In 2011, the Manmohan Singh government undertook a socio-economic and caste census. Why have you not released the information on caste yet?" the Congress leader asked.