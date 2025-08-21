Macron discusses Russia-Ukraine war with PM Modi, pledges France's support for India's 2026 BRICS presidency

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a phone call on Thursday.</p> <p>Macron conveyed France’s support for India’s presidency of the BRICS in 2026, although the bloc was at the receiving end of US President Donald Trump in the past few months.</p> <p>Modi and Macron exchanged views on the conflict in the wake of Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Trump also had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Europe, including Macron.</p>.Some individuals in India want to undermine China's sovereignty over Taiwan: Beijing.<p>“We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe’s security,” Macron posted on X after his phone call with Modi.</p> <p>“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for (a) peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” Modi wrote on the social media platform. </p> <p>The two leaders also discussed trade issues. “We agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas — this is the key to our sovereignty and independence,” Macron wrote on X.</p>.GST reforms: PM Narendra Modi seeks states' cooperation.<p>Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff, in addition to 25% imposed a few days earlier, on all exports from India to the US. The move was in response to India’s continued purchase of oil from Russia, defying the sanctions imposed by the US and the rest of the West on Russia to make it stop its war in Ukraine, which had been launched in February 2022.</p> <p>New Delhi stated that it was “extremely unfortunate” that the US had decided to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries were also taking in their “own national interests”.</p> <p>“Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026,” Macron said after speaking to Modi. He and the prime minister agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026.</p>