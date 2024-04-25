JOIN US
Home

PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for G7 Summit invite

In a post on X, Modi said he greeted Meloni and the people of Italy on the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 17:10 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his counterpart in Italy Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June.

"Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership", Modi said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, officials said.

(Published 25 April 2024, 17:10 IST)
India News

