PM Modi speaks to UK counterpart Keir Starmer, invites him for early visit to India, discusses trade deal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to his new United Kingdom counterpart Keir Starmer over the phone and invited him for an early visit to India, even as the two leaders agreed to clinch the much-awaited trade deal as soon as possible.

Modi congratulated Starmer, who took over as the new prime minister of the UK after leading his Labour Party to a landslide victory in the general elections to the House of Commons. “We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good,” the prime minister wrote on X after the phone call with his counterpart in London.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi stated in a press release that both leaders had “recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK”. The two leaders agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Modi had on Friday taken to X to congratulate Starmer for the Labour Party’s remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections in the UK.